Varun Dhawan Leads Knuckle Push-Up Challenge with NDA Cadets During Border 2 Shoot

Pune: The highly anticipated war epic Border 2 is in full swing at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, where its star-studded cast—Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and others—is shooting key patriotic sequences. A behind-the-scenes video featuring Varun Dhawan performing 50 knuckle push-ups alongside nearly 30–40 real-life cadets has taken social media by storm.

In the original challenge, Varun matched the cadets’ enthusiasm, turning a fun moment into a gesture of camaraderie and fitness. He captioned the video on X (formerly Twitter):

“BORDER2 Hamare saare young cadets ke saath knuckle challenge.”

A Fun Yet Gripping Display of Strength and Spirit

The snippet shows Varun cheerfully pushing through 50 knuckle push-ups after a 20-push-up challenge—drawing cheers from cadets and crew. The energy reflects the film’s themes of discipline, courage, and unity, mirroring the real spirit of the armed forces.

Varun Dhawan Excited to Share Screen with Sunny Deol

Last August, Varun expressed his enthusiasm on X about working alongside Sunny Deol, calling it “a very, very special moment” and referring to the project as “India’s biggest war film.” This viral moment from the set reinforces that excitement and adds personal insight into the actors’ dedication.

Border 2: A Star-Studded War Epic in the Making

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, under the banners of T-Series and JP Films. The cast includes:

Sunny Deol

Varun Dhawan

Diljit Dosanjh

Ahan Shetty

The film aims to highlight valor, sacrifice, and brotherhood on the battlefield and is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

Why This Video Resonates with Fans

Realism in camaraderie : Showcases actors bonding with actual cadets.

: Showcases actors bonding with actual cadets. Fitness meets patriotism : Demonstrates authenticity in portraying military life.

: Demonstrates authenticity in portraying military life. Boosts anticipation: Offers a glimpse into the scale and spirit of Border 2.

