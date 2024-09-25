Hyderabad

Old Municipal Building Collapses in Secunderabad, Tailors’ Shops Destroyed

An old municipal building in Secunderabad collapsed unexpectedly last night. The structure, located behind the Monda Market, housed several tailoring shops that had been rented out for many years.

Hyderabad: An old municipal building in Secunderabad collapsed unexpectedly last night. The structure, located behind the Monda Market, housed several tailoring shops that had been rented out for many years. The sudden collapse caused significant damage to sewing machines and other equipment inside the shops.

Upon receiving the news, former minister and BRS leader T. Srinivas Yadav visited the site and met with the affected shop owners. During his visit, Yadav emphasized the need for providing assistance to the impacted families. He also announced a personal financial aid of ₹20,000 for each affected family.

The incident has left the shop owners in distress, as they suffered heavy losses due to the destruction of their equipment and shops. Local authorities are expected to take further action to support the victims.

