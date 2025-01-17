Olive Hospital Raises Awareness to Prevent Cervical Cancer and Empower Women’s Health

Hyderabad: Olive Hospital, a trusted name in affordable and specialized healthcare, is actively raising awareness about cervical cancer to promote early detection and prevention. January is observed globally as Cervical Health Awareness Month, and this initiative focuses on educating women about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures, empowering them to prioritize their health and well-being.

Cervical cancer remains one of the most common yet preventable cancers among women worldwide. It typically develops due to persistent infection with high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV). In its early stages, cervical cancer often shows no symptoms, making regular screenings like Pap smears and HPV tests essential. Common symptoms to watch out for include unusual vaginal bleeding, persistent pelvic pain, and foul-smelling discharge.

Key risk factors include early onset of sexual activity, having multiple sexual partners, a weakened immune system, prolonged use of hormonal contraceptives, and smoking. Preventive measures such as HPV vaccination, regular screenings, practicing safe sexual behaviors, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk.

Dr. Syeda Afreen Fatima, Senior Gynecologist at Olive Hospital, emphasized the critical role of awareness and early action, stating, “Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer if detected early. Unfortunately, it continues to claim lives due to a lack of awareness and late diagnosis. Through this campaign, we aim to educate women about regular screenings, vaccinations, and recognizing early signs. At Olive Hospital, we are fully committed to supporting women’s health and providing the necessary care for those in need.”

It is never too early to discuss prevention with your doctor, as early intervention is key in the fight against cervical cancer. Doctors will guide women based on their age, health history, and individual risk factors. Olive Hospital urges women and their families to prioritize cervical health and take proactive steps toward prevention today.