One injured as govt bus ploughs into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least one person was injured after an out-of-control state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ploughed into multiple vehicles on a flyover here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident caught on CCTV camera installed inside the bus showed the driver crashing into multiple bikes and cars moving ahead, apparently after losing control of the vehicle, they said.

This even as the conductor of the bus was seen asking him to apply the brake. On stopping the bus, the conductor and the driver can be seen rushing out to assist a person writhing in pain after being hit by the bus.

The incident occurred on the Hebbal flyover at around 9:30 am on Monday, police said. One person was injured and being treated for a leg fracture at a hospital, a BMTC official said adding there were no casualties.

According to BMTC, the vehicle was en route to HSR layout from the international airport and the mishap occurred near Esteem mall. “Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to ensure that all relevant factors are thoroughly examined,” it said in a statement.

A shocking incident in Bangalore: A state-owned BMTC bus lost control on a flyover, ploughing into multiple vehicles. CCTV footage shows the bus crashing into bikes and cars ahead. At least one person injured. Stay safe out there! #Bangalore #BMTC #BusAccident pic.twitter.com/XvmhU72Umk — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) August 13, 2024