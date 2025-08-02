One Nation, One App: Delhi Assembly Joins NeVA for Transparent Governance

New Delhi: On the eve of formal launch of E-Vidhan (Paperless Legislative Assembly) system, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the historic initiative for transparency and efficiency comes at a time when her government has fully digitised file work in the Secretariat.

“It is a matter of pride that for the first time in history the Delhi Assembly session from August 4 to 8 will be conducted in a paperless mode. This will help the House emerge as a model Assembly functioning with the E-Vidhan,” CM Gupta told reporters.

She said the adoption of E-Vidhan in a very short time is a big achievement made possible by the financial help offered by the Centre and its coordination with the Delhi government.

“The development is an example of policy and administrative reforms being taken in the city, along with the infusion of technology,” she said, adding that the state government has also taken big strides in using e-files and e-signatures in the Secretariat.

She said that the state government is on the path of fully digitising the Delhi Secretariat and the beginning has been made with conversion of all official files into e-files.

“Delhi is now on the path of development with digitisation of files. Earlier, questions used to be raised over the state government’s intention and policy as files were not moving in the form of e-files,” she added.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal will inaugurate E-Vidhan (Paperless Legislative Assembly) system and a 500 kW rooftop solar power plant at a ceremonial event on the Assembly premises.

As part of the programme, a trial run of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) will also be conducted inside the House, providing all members of the state Assembly with a live, hands-on experience of the digital platform ahead of its official implementation.

The presence of all Assembly members for this digital drill will mark a collective and symbolic transition toward a fully paperless, efficient, and technology-enabled legislative process.

With this twin launch, the Delhi Assembly would position itself among the leading legislative bodies to function entirely on solar energy while also adopting a comprehensive digital legislative framework in alignment with national governance reforms, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

The Speaker added that the Assembly’s transition to NeVA platform from August 4 aligns with the Union government’s flagship “Digital India” mission and the “One Nation, One Application” vision.