One-Time Settlement Deadline for Hyderabad Water Bills Pushed to November 30

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has extended its interest waiver scheme on outstanding water bills, providing residents additional time to settle dues without the burden of accumulated interest. Initially set to expire on October 31, the One-Time Settlement (OTS-2024) deadline has now been pushed to November 30, allowing more customers to benefit.

The OTS-2024 scheme enables Hyderabad residents to clear their overdue water bills without any interest charges on arrears. Throughout October, the scheme proved popular, with approximately 70,300 customers paying off outstanding bills. This generated a significant revenue of Rs 49 crore for the Water Board, while interest and penalties totaling Rs 17 crore were waived.



Also Read: Hyderabad Residents Get More Time to Clear Water Bills as HMWSSB Extends OTS Deadline



For customers who have never utilized the interest waiver before, the OTS scheme offers a full interest waiver. Those who have previously benefited from similar schemes are eligible for a 50 percent waiver on any remaining interest.

The amount of interest waived varies according to the seniority of the Water Board official overseeing each account:

Managers can waive interest up to Rs 2,000.

can waive interest up to Rs 2,000. Deputy General Managers can approve waivers ranging from Rs 2,001 to Rs 10,000.

can approve waivers ranging from Rs 2,001 to Rs 10,000. General Managers have authority to waive interest between Rs 10,001 and Rs 1,00,000.

have authority to waive interest between Rs 10,001 and Rs 1,00,000. Chief General Managers can waive interest exceeding Rs 1,00,000.

This interest waiver scheme provides a unique chance for Hyderabad residents to resolve long-standing water bill debts without incurring additional interest charges, easing the financial burden on households across the city. For further information, residents are encouraged to visit the official HMWS&SB website. or contact the customer care line at 155313.