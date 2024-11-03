Hyderabad Residents Get More Time to Clear Water Bills as HMWSSB Extends OTS Deadline

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced an extension of the deadline for its One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme until November 30, 2024. This decision comes in response to significant consumer demand for an extension, as the HMWSSB had previously approached the government for consideration.



According to a press release, the OTS-2024 scheme has generated approximately ₹49 crore in revenue as of October 31, with around 70,335 users taking advantage of the opportunity to clear their outstanding connection bills.

The initiative was designed to help residents settle long-standing bills without incurring late fees or interest, making it easier for them to manage their financial obligations related to water supply and sewage services. The extension aims to accommodate more consumers seeking to benefit from this program before the new deadline.