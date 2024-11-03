Hyderabad Man Arrested for Killing Dog in Retaliation for Son’s Injury at Jummerath Bazar

Hyderabad: A man named Satyanarayana was arrested on Saturday after a tragic incident at Jummerath Bazar in Hyderabad, where he allegedly killed a dog. The incident occurred after Satyanarayana’s son was bitten by a stray dog that had been startled by firecrackers the boy was setting off.

According to police reports, angered by the incident, Satyanarayana attacked the dog, eventually throwing it from the second floor of a building, resulting in the dog’s death. Following this, he reportedly attempted to dispose of the animal’s body in the Musi River. Police were able to retrieve the body and have launched an investigation.

Satyanarayana’s son received medical attention for his injuries and is recovering well. The Shainayath Gunj police have filed charges against Satyanarayana under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers the offense of causing harm or death to animals. Police also indicated that additional charges related to alleged assault on bystanders could be added, pending further complaints.

The incident has sparked concern among animal rights advocates, who are closely watching the developments of the case.