OnePlus 13S Unveils Revolutionary ‘Plus Key’—Goodbye Alert Slider, Hello Custom Commands!

With fierce competition in the mid-range smartphone market, OnePlus has unveiled its latest model, the OnePlus 13S, aiming to take on rivals like the Pixel 9a and other popular devices.

Powerful Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

The OnePlus 13S is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It supports up to 12.16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring faster processing speeds and smooth multitasking for users.

Display and Design Highlights

The device features a 6.32-inch 1.5K 8K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness, protected by a ceramic guard. Weighing just 185 grams with a slim 8.15mm thickness, the phone combines sleek design with durability.

Advanced Camera Setup

The OnePlus 13S offers a dual rear camera system: a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front camera capable of recording 1080p video.

Innovative Features: The New Plus Key

Replacing the traditional alert slider, the phone introduces a customizable Plus key that allows users to perform tasks like taking screenshots, recording audio, and turning on the flashlight, all with a single button.

Other Notable Specifications

The phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers, a metal frame, and IP65 water and dust resistance. It is expected to house a 6260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, promising extended usage and quick recharge times.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 13S is expected to be priced around ₹39,636, positioning itself competitively within the mid-range category.

Other OnePlus Models Worth Considering

OnePlus 13 : Originally launched at ₹69,999, now available with discounts up to ₹3,000 plus bank offers and exchange bonuses.

: Originally launched at ₹69,999, now available with discounts up to ₹3,000 plus bank offers and exchange bonuses. OnePlus 13R : Launched at ₹42,999, currently on sale with price drops and bank discounts, including no-interest EMI options.

: Launched at ₹42,999, currently on sale with price drops and bank discounts, including no-interest EMI options. OnePlus Nord 4: Starting at ₹29,999, with minor discounts and additional bank offers, plus EMI plans on related models like the Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite.

As the mid-range smartphone battle intensifies, OnePlus aims to capture more users with its latest offering backed by powerful specs and user-friendly features.