Operation Musi Suspended: Red Marking of Houses Near River Stopped After Backlash

Hyderabad: Intense public protests against the Congress government’s demolition drive have forced authorities to temporarily halt the “Operation Musi” project, which targeted illegal constructions near the Musi River. Due to the strong resistance from residents and ongoing sit-ins for the past three days, the process of marking homes with red signs for demolition has been suspended.

Officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRA), Revenue, and Police departments, after assessing the public backlash, informed government leaders that carrying out demolitions under these circumstances was not feasible. They warned that if the situation escalated further, the bulldozers brought in for the operation would have to be sent back.

In response to the widespread unrest, the government adopted a new approach, announcing that demolitions would only proceed after residents were convinced and provided with alternative housing. HYDRA and municipal authorities assured the media that no one would be forcibly relocated, and only those eligible for double-bedroom housing units would be treated fairly.

Initially, HYDRA officials had taken a hard stance, warning residents that their homes would soon be demolished. Red markings were placed on homes near the Musi River as a warning, creating a sense of fear among the residents. However, the public protests and heavy-handed police actions complicated the situation, forcing the authorities to reconsider.

The ongoing protests by Musi River residents have successfully halted the red marking process. During a survey conducted on Saturday, officials spoke with residents who expressed interest in receiving double-bedroom homes, although the majority of residents are unwilling to leave their current homes.

The affected residents have demanded that the government either provide adequate compensation or offer alternative housing in other areas before demolishing their homes. Many residents stated that they have worked hard for years to build their homes and are not ready to abandon them.