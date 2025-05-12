Operation Sindoor Earns Support from Muslim Leader: ‘Proud Moment for India’

Prominent Muslim religious leader Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Hussain has come out in strong support of ‘Operation Sindoor’, hailing the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. In a bold statement, the Maulana also condemned Pakistan for turning sacred Islamic institutions like mosques and madrasas into hubs for terrorism.

‘No One Has Done What India Did’: Cleric Applauds Armed Forces

Speaking to the media in Aligarh, Maulana Hussain said,

“India destroyed Pakistan’s terrorist bases. This is a huge achievement. No other country has carried out such precise destruction of terror camps within Pakistan and returned safely.”

He praised the armed forces for targeting both terror and military bases, calling it a military and strategic milestone in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

‘Mosques Are for Worship, Not Terror Training’: Slams Pakistan

The Maulana strongly reacted to Pakistan’s claims that Indian strikes targeted religious institutions.

“What kind of mosques and madrasas are these where terrorism is trained? These are not houses of worship—they are being misused for destruction.”

He emphasized that true Islam does not support violence or extremism, saying:

“They are not Muslims; they are terrorists and devils who want to poison society by distorting Islam.”

‘Islam Stands for Peace, Not Bloodshed’

Maulana Hussain clarified that Islam is a religion of peace and humanity, not a tool for justifying bloodshed or radicalization.

“Using the name of Islam to emotionally mislead and brainwash innocent minds into terrorism is a complete betrayal of the faith.”

His message served as a powerful counter-narrative to extremist propaganda and highlighted the true essence of Islam—compassion, tolerance, and peace.

‘Terrorism Must Be Uprooted from Its Roots’

Calling for the complete eradication of terrorism, he said:

“Even if one terrorist remains, they will continue to mislead others. The poison must be removed completely.”

The cleric’s remarks come amid nationwide support for Operation Sindoor, with leaders from various communities uniting in praise of India’s decisive military response to cross-border terrorism.