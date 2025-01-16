Opposition Targets Maharashtra Govt Over Law and Order After Saif Ali Khan Attack

Mumbai: Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have sharply criticized the state government over the “deteriorating” law and order situation following an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence.

Sanjay Raut Slams State Government

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut condemned the attack on Saif Ali Khan, calling it “quite unfortunate.” He highlighted the alarming reality that even a Padma Shri awardee like Saif is not safe in Mumbai. Raut stated, “It is a reality that even a Padma Shri awardee is not safe in Mumbai as there is no fear about the police.”

He went on to express concerns about the safety of common people in Maharashtra, saying, “The common people are not safe in Maharashtra. Now thieves are breaking into the houses of artists and attacking them. This is a shock for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 15 days ago Saif with his family met him. Prime Minister Modi spent an hour with his family. After that, Saif was attacked.”

Raut also criticized the government’s priorities, claiming, “Nearly 90 percent of the security and police of this state are for MLAs and people who have deserted their parties. Security is provided to traitors.” He further questioned the state’s law and order situation, asking, “What is going on in Maharashtra?”

Supriya Sule and Priyanka Chaturvedi Express Concerns

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule called the incident shocking. She reached out to Saif’s sister-in-law, Karishma Kapoor, to inquire about the health of the actor and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized the state government, questioning, “If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is?” She took to social media to express her outrage, saying, “What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister.”

Chaturvedi pointed to several high-profile incidents, including the murder of Baba Siddique’s family member and Salman Khan’s security concerns, and emphasized that the attack on Saif Ali Khan in Bandra, a celebrity hub, raised serious questions about security in the city.

AAP’s Preeti Sharma Menon Criticizes the Government

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon also weighed in, expressing concern for public safety. She tweeted, “God! If the elite can be attacked in their homes then what safety can the common man hope for? @Dev_Fadnavis and his Special Commissioners have made Mumbai lawless.”

Sharad Pawar Calls for Serious Action

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar expressed his worry over the attack, noting the significance of the location. “The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is a sign of how law and order has deteriorated in Mumbai,” he said, referencing the earlier murder of Baba Siddique’s family member in the same area. Pawar urged the state government, especially Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to take serious action to address the situation.

Saif Ali Khan’s Condition

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked at his Bandra residence, is currently undergoing treatment after undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital.