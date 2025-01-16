Australian PM Lauds Middle East Ceasefire as Constructive Step Towards Peace

Canberra: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire in the Middle East as a constructive step towards peace and stability.

Albanese described the six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the beginning of a “new chapter” for both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples. He stressed that the agreement is a significant move towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

Support for Humanitarian Efforts and a Two-State Solution

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese expressed Australia’s solidarity with civilians who have been killed, displaced, or taken hostage in the conflict, as well as the many humanitarian workers who lost their lives.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working with the international community towards a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully and securely within internationally recognized borders. He also emphasized the importance of continuing to support the urgent humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza.

Ceasefire Agreement and Hostage Release

The ceasefire agreement, brokered through extensive negotiations in Doha by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, includes a phased approach to the release of hostages. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announced that 33 Israeli hostages would be released during the first 42-day phase, prioritizing women, children, the elderly, and those who are ill or injured.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the development, stating, “It is a very good afternoon now” and indicating that hostages would soon be reunited with their families. In return, Israel is expected to release Palestinian prisoners, with an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and the return of displaced people.

Impact of the Conflict and Ceasefire Terms

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has caused immense casualties, with Hamas’ attack on southern Israel killing approximately 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel’s subsequent offensive in Gaza has led to over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The ceasefire is set to take effect on Sunday at 12:15 pm local time, contingent on approval by Israel’s Cabinet and Supreme Court. During this period, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza to facilitate prisoner exchanges, the return of displaced persons, and the retrieval of remains.