Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 2.5 Inches of Knife Recovered from Actor’s Wound

Mumbai Home Invasion Incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant armed with a 2.5-inch knife, who broke into his Bandra residence through his youngest son Jeh’s room during the early hours of Thursday.

Medical Details Post-Surgery

Doctors removed 2.5 inches of the knife from Saif’s wound. Following surgery, he was shifted to the ICU and is now reported to be stable and out of danger.

Dr. Nitin Dange, who performed the surgery, stated:

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted at 2:00 am. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well."

Details of the Attack

The incident occurred at 2:15 am when a burglar barged into the house, initially attacking the house help. Saif, upon hearing the commotion in Jeh’s room, intervened to protect the help and confronted the assailant barehanded. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine and classified as serious.

At the time of the attack, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were asleep in the house.

Official Statement from Saif’s Team

The actor’s team released an official statement confirming his condition:

“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident.”

The statement also expressed gratitude:

“We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.”

Police Investigation Underway

The Mumbai Police are actively investigating the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage and have detained three suspects for questioning.