WPL 2025: RCB Signs Charlie Dean as Replacement for Injured Sophie Molineux

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Thursday the signing of England off-spinner Charlie Dean as a replacement for injured Sophie Molineux for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Uma Devi16 January 2025 - 14:34
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Thursday the signing of England off-spinner Charlie Dean as a replacement for injured Sophie Molineux for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Injury Sidelines Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux will miss the third edition of the WPL due to a knee injury sustained after India’s tour of Australia in December 2024. She will not recover in time for the season.

Molineux was a vital part of RCB-W’s 2024 campaign, contributing significantly with 12 wickets in 10 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.31. Her remarkable three-wicket over in the final against the Delhi Capitals played a pivotal role in securing RCB’s championship win.

Charlie Dean Joins RCB

Charlie Dean, a 24-year-old bowling all-rounder, joins RCB for Rs 30 Lakh. Dean has an impressive international record, having played:

  • 36 T20Is
  • 3 Tests
  • 39 ODIs
    She has claimed 122 wickets across formats in her international career.
Strengthening RCB’s Title Defense

In addition to signing Dean, RCB bolstered their squad in the mini-auction last year with players like:

  • Prema Rawat (Uttarakhand leg-spinner) for Rs 1.2 crore
  • Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar for Rs 10 lakh each

RCB Squad for WPL 2025

The complete squad includes:

  • Smriti Mandhana (c)
  • Sabbineni Meghana
  • Richa Ghosh (wk)
  • Ellyse Perry
  • Georgia Wareham
  • Shreyanka Patil
  • Asha Sobhana
  • Sophie Devine
  • Renuka Singh
  • Sophie Molineux
  • Ekta Bisht
  • Kate Cross
  • Kanika Ahuja
  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge
  • Prema Rawat
  • Joshitha VJ
  • Raghvi Bist
  • Jagravi Pawar

New Venues for WPL 2025

The BCCI has introduced two new venues for the 2025 WPL season: Baroda and Lucknow, alongside the existing venues in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The exact number of matches at each venue will be confirmed once the schedule is announced.

