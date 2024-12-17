Opposition Unites Against ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill as Lok Sabha Adopts It

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha adopted the controversial ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) Bill on Tuesday amid stiff opposition from various political parties. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the two key bills in the House – the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 – to facilitate simultaneous elections across India. Despite the widespread opposition, the House voted to send the bills to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which Meghwal proposed.

The debate surrounding the ONOE bills intensified as opposition parties rallied against the government’s move, arguing that the proposal threatened the democratic fabric and the federal structure of India. While presenting the bills, Meghwal proposed that they be sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, a suggestion that was met with resistance by opposition lawmakers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Defense

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the ONOE bills, highlighting that when the proposal came up in the Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended referring it to the JPC. Shah assured the House that any concerns regarding electronic voting could be addressed, offering the option of ballot voting for those who were uncomfortable with the electronic system. He further clarified that members who wished to correct their votes would be allowed to do so with ballots.

Despite Shah’s defense, the bill faced fierce criticism from opposition parties, leading to an intense debate before the final vote.

Opposition Strongly Rejects the Bill

As soon as the bills were tabled, Congress MP Manish Tewari called for their withdrawal, asserting that the introduction and consideration of the ONOE bills were beyond the legislative competence of the House. Tewari also argued that the bills posed a serious threat to the basic structure of India’s Constitution. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the ONOE bill would empower the Election Commission to advise the President on holding elections, a move he deemed “illegal.”

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule also voiced strong opposition, demanding that either the government withdraw the bills or refer them to a parliamentary committee for further review. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern that the ONOE bills would pave the way for a presidential-style democracy, ultimately undermining the role of regional parties.

Critics Warn of Undermining Federalism

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer condemned the ONOE bills, calling them an attack on India’s democracy, Constitution, and federalism. “If this Amendment is implemented, some states will have a tenure of less than three years,” Basheer warned, emphasizing the detrimental effects the bill could have on the country’s political balance.

DMK leader T. R. Baalu also urged the government to refer the bills to a parliamentary committee for deeper scrutiny, while Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi, suggesting that the ONOE bills were more about fulfilling one man’s “desire” rather than genuine election reforms.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav criticized the bills as an attempt by the BJP to introduce “dictatorship” in India, further adding to the growing opposition chorus.

Final Vote and Adoption

Despite the vigorous opposition and calls for withdrawal or referral to a parliamentary committee, the ONOE bills were put to a vote in the Lok Sabha. The House adopted the bills with 269 votes in favor and 198 votes against. With the adoption, the bills are now set to undergo further scrutiny by the Joint Parliamentary Committee before any final decisions are made.

The debate surrounding the ONOE bills has sparked widespread political discourse, with critics fearing that the move could undermine India’s democracy, federalism, and diverse political landscape. The government, however, maintains that the bills will streamline the electoral process and bring about a more efficient system of governance.

As the issue moves forward to the JPC, all eyes remain on the committee’s findings, which will determine the fate of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.