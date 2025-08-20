Osman Sagar (Gandipet) Near Full Capacity, 226 Cusecs Water to Be Released into Musi Today

Hyderabad: Due to continuous rainfall in the city, the water inflow into Gandipet Lake (Osman Sagar) has increased significantly. With persistent rains in the catchment area, the water level in the lake is rising rapidly and has now almost reached full capacity.

According to officials, in view of the rising water level, two floodgates will be opened to a height of one foot today (August 20) at 4 p.m. to release about 226 cusecs of water into the Musi River. This step is aimed at reducing the pressure on the lake and preventing possible hazards.

The Water Resources Department has appealed to the public to remain cautious in areas surrounding the Musi River and to avoid unnecessarily entering low-lying zones. Officials added that the situation is being closely monitored, and further steps will be taken depending on water levels.