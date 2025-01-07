Osmania University Hosts Exciting Tennikoit Tournament at Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy

Hyderaba: The Osmania University Inter-College Men and Women Tennikoit Tournament 2025 was held at Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, Tarnaka on January 7th, 2025. The tournament was organized by Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, Tarnaka.

Inaugural Ceremony: The event was inaugurated by Sri. N. Sadguru, Former Indian Tennikoit Player, and Sri. V. Hanumanth Rao, Secretary of Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, who introduced the participating Men and Women teams. The ceremony also saw the presence of Prof. Srinivas, Director of Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, Prof. Mamtha, Principal of Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, Sri. Yedla Surender, Physical Director, Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy, and other dignitaries.

Women’s Results:

1st Place: Government Degree College Begumpet (Defeated St. Ann’s Mehdipatnam) – Score: 21-17, 21-12 2nd Place: Sarojini Naidu Vanita Pharmacy (Defeated St. Ann’s Mallapur) – Score: 21-14, 21-12 3rd Place: St. Poise Nacharam (Defeated Kasturba Gandhi Degree College) – Score: 21-18, 15-21, 21-16

Men’s Results:

1st Place: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College (Defeated Government Degree College Khairatabad) – Score: 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 2nd Place: City College (Defeated Badruka Commerce & Arts) – Score: 14-21, 21-15, 21-14

The tournament saw a spirited display of talent from various colleges, and the winners received accolades for their exceptional performances. The event concluded with a sense of achievement for both players and organizers alike.