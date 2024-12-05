Osmania University Inter College Boxing Championship for Men Concludes at Nizam College

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter College Boxing Championship for Men took place on December 3rd and 4th, 2024, at Nizam College, Hyderabad. The event saw fierce competition among some of the region’s top boxing talents, with athletes from various colleges showcasing their skills in thrilling final bouts.

Results of the Finals:

46-48kg Final :

P. Dhwarakesh (Blue), A.V. College defeated Mohd Omer (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College. Points: 10-07.

G. Tapasvi Raj (Red), IIMC College triumphed over M.A. Hadi Omair (Blue), Falknama Degree College. Points: 10-04.

Md. Bilal (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College defeated Mohammad Malik (Blue), GDC Karithabad. Points: 10-06.

M. Ram Teja (Blue), Mahatma Gandhi College won by RSC against K. Rohan (Red), Railway Degree College.

P. Akhil (Blue), Railway Degree College beat P. Sai Dinesh (Red), Naval Chaitanya College. Points: 10-05.

MD. Mujathaba Ali Khan (Blue), Badurka College won against P. Karthik (Red), GDC Karithabad. Points: 10-07.

Md. Humza (Blue), A.V. College defeated S. Raghu Nadh Raj (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College. Points: 10-08.

B. Tarun (Blue), A.V. College won by RSC over MD Mujaheed (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College.

A. Kalyan Yadav (Red), Nizam College defeated A. Vamshi Krishna (Blue), S.P. College. Points: 10-08.

I. Pavan Kumar (Red), Layola College triumphed by RSC against Dinesh Karthik (Blue), St. Joseph College.

B. Sohan Kumar (Red), Methodist College beat Syed Abdur Rahman (Blue), Nawab Sah College. Points: RSC.

MD. Abdul Samad (Blue), St. Joseph College won against N. Goutham Kumar (Red), Sidhartha College. Points: 10-06.

Abdullah Jabri (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College won by Knock Out over Kumari Nithin (Blue), VB College.

Abdullah Jabri (Red), Anwar-ul-Uloom College won by Knock Out over Kumari Nithin (Blue), VB College.

Overall Team Championship Results:

1st Place : Anwar-ul-Uloom Degree College

: A.V. College 3rd Place: St. Joseph Degree College

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Director of Physical Education at Osmania University, along with Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary of the BOC, IUT, O.U. Secretary of ICT Men, and ICT Women. They were seen with the medal winners of the final 48-51kg category.

This championship highlighted the excellent talent within the universities and colleges of the region, showcasing the importance of sportsmanship and skill development in the boxing arena.