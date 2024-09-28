Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men & Women 2024 Results
The Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men & Women 2024 was held on September 27th and 28th at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad, organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.
The Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men & Women 2024 was held on September 27th and 28th at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad, organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.
Overall Championship Winners:
- Women’s Championship:
- 1st Place: Villa Marie College
- 2nd Place: Kasturba Gandhi College
- Men’s Championship:
- 1st Place: MVSR
- 2nd Place: NGIT
Winners of Individual Events:
Women’s Events:
- 100M Freestyle:
- 1st Place: K. Sanjana (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:32:11 Sec
- 2nd Place: Disha (Neil Gogte) – Timing: 2:39:62 Sec
- 3rd Place: Juhi Sharma (Villa Marie) – Timing: 2:59:65 Sec
- 100M Butterfly:
- 1st Place: Ritisha Jaiswal (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:20:12 Sec
- 2nd Place: Astha Singh (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:24:16 Sec
- 3rd Place: D.M. Harshitha (Shamala Devi) – Timing: 1:26:28 Sec
Men’s Events:
- 100M Freestyle:
- 1st Place: Yousuf Yazani (KMCL) – Timing: 1:10:38 Sec
- 2nd Place: Amogh Revelli (NGIT) – Timing: 1:11:34 Sec
- 3rd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 1:13:11 Sec
- 100M Butterfly:
- 1st Place: B.V. Siddarth (MVSR) – Timing: 1:24:40 Sec
- 2nd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 1:31:85 Sec
- 3rd Place: K. Vasanth Yadav (IIMC) – Timing: 1:38:36 Sec
- 200M Individual Medley:
- 1st Place: B.V. Siddarth (MVSR) – Timing: 3:09:56 Sec
- 2nd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 3:12:60 Sec
- 3rd Place: Mohd Viqaruddin Siddiqui (ISL) – Timing: 4:10:11 Sec
- 200M Butterfly:
- 1st Place: Abdullah Hafeez (MJCET) – Timing: 4:53:04 Sec
- 2nd Place: Abhinav (MVSR) – Timing: 4:59:74 Sec
- 3rd Place: B. Yash Raj (NGIT) – Timing: 5:01:60 Sec
- 400M Freestyle:
- 1st Place: Amogh Revelli (NGIT) – Timing: 6:13:21 Sec
- 2nd Place: Abhinav (MVSR) – Timing: 7:46:26 Sec
- 3rd Place: Sharath Chandra (Loyola College) – Timing: 8:10:12 Sec
Photo Caption: Sr. Prof. B. Sunil Kumar, Principal & HOD of Physical Education at Osmania University, along with the Principal of Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, presenting the Overall Championship Winners Trophy to the Men’s & Women’s teams during the closing ceremony. Also seen are Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary ICT Osmania University, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary ICT Women Osmania University, B. Manoj, Org Secretary, Sri. Srinivas Goud, Assistant Director of Sports GHMC, and Sri. Venkat Reddy.
Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding performances!