Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men & Women 2024 Results

The Osmania University Inter College Swimming Championship for Men & Women 2024 was held on September 27th and 28th at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad, organized by Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.

Overall Championship Winners:

Women’s Championship:

1st Place: Villa Marie College

2nd Place: Kasturba Gandhi College

Men’s Championship:

1st Place: MVSR

2nd Place: NGIT

Winners of Individual Events:

Women’s Events:

100M Freestyle:

1st Place: K. Sanjana (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:32:11 Sec

2nd Place: Disha (Neil Gogte) – Timing: 2:39:62 Sec

3rd Place: Juhi Sharma (Villa Marie) – Timing: 2:59:65 Sec

100M Butterfly:

1st Place: Ritisha Jaiswal (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:20:12 Sec

2nd Place: Astha Singh (Villa Marie) – Timing: 1:24:16 Sec

3rd Place: D.M. Harshitha (Shamala Devi) – Timing: 1:26:28 Sec

Men’s Events:

100M Freestyle:

1st Place: Yousuf Yazani (KMCL) – Timing: 1:10:38 Sec

2nd Place: Amogh Revelli (NGIT) – Timing: 1:11:34 Sec

3rd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 1:13:11 Sec

100M Butterfly:

1st Place: B.V. Siddarth (MVSR) – Timing: 1:24:40 Sec

2nd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 1:31:85 Sec

3rd Place: K. Vasanth Yadav (IIMC) – Timing: 1:38:36 Sec

200M Individual Medley:

1st Place: B.V. Siddarth (MVSR) – Timing: 3:09:56 Sec

2nd Place: B. Amith Lal (Badruka College) – Timing: 3:12:60 Sec

3rd Place: Mohd Viqaruddin Siddiqui (ISL) – Timing: 4:10:11 Sec

200M Butterfly:

1st Place: Abdullah Hafeez (MJCET) – Timing: 4:53:04 Sec

2nd Place: Abhinav (MVSR) – Timing: 4:59:74 Sec

3rd Place: B. Yash Raj (NGIT) – Timing: 5:01:60 Sec

400M Freestyle:

1st Place: Amogh Revelli (NGIT) – Timing: 6:13:21 Sec

2nd Place: Abhinav (MVSR) – Timing: 7:46:26 Sec

3rd Place: Sharath Chandra (Loyola College) – Timing: 8:10:12 Sec

Photo Caption: Sr. Prof. B. Sunil Kumar, Principal & HOD of Physical Education at Osmania University, along with the Principal of Badruka College of Commerce & Arts, presenting the Overall Championship Winners Trophy to the Men’s & Women’s teams during the closing ceremony. Also seen are Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary ICT Osmania University, Prof. K. Deepla, Secretary ICT Women Osmania University, B. Manoj, Org Secretary, Sri. Srinivas Goud, Assistant Director of Sports GHMC, and Sri. Venkat Reddy.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their outstanding performances!