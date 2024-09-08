‘Out Ho Na Jaldi’: Rishabh Pant’s Playful Dig at Kuldeep Yadav Highlights Duleep Trophy Drama: Video

The 2024 Duleep Trophy, a crucial fixture for Indian cricketers preparing for the home season, witnessed an entertaining moment between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav on Day 4.

With the tournament serving as a significant warm-up for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, Pant’s return to red-ball cricket has been noteworthy, especially with his impressive performance behind the stumps and with the bat.

In the first round of the tournament, Pant showcased his skills, not only with a swift 61 in India B’s second innings but also through his lively presence behind the stumps. His playful banter, a hallmark of his on-field persona, was prominently featured as he engaged in a humorous exchange with his teammate, Kuldeep Yadav.

During a tense run-chase by India A, Pant took the opportunity to tease Kuldeep, reflecting their camaraderie and off-field friendship. As Kuldeep fought to stabilize India A’s innings, Pant’s light-hearted banter provided comic relief and was captured through the stump mic.

In a playful strategy session, Pant joked about a plan to dismiss Kuldeep, urging him to get out early. Pant quipped, “Isko single lene de, iske liye bohot tagda plan banaaya hai,” playfully suggesting that he had devised a solid plan to dismiss Kuldeep. Kuldeep, amused, replied, “Theek hai yaar, kyun pareshaan ho raha hai,” urging Pant to stay calm.

Continuing the banter, Pant responded, “Phir out ho na jaldi,” prompting both players to burst into laughter. The exchange highlighted the strong bond between the two players and added a touch of humor to the intense match.

Earlier in the day, Pant had also been seen mingling with India A’s players, including a humorous moment with Avesh Khan, which further illustrated the camaraderie among teammates. As Pant sneaked into a huddle and listened to Shubman Gill’s address to his team, the friendly atmosphere was evident.

This light-hearted moment between Pant and Kuldeep provided a refreshing break from the competitive intensity of the Duleep Trophy and showcased the fun side of cricket that fans often relish.