Over 24K Candidates Appear for Telangana MHSRB Grade 2 Pharmacist Exam

Hyderabad: A total of 24,578 candidates appeared for the Grade 2 Pharmacist exam conducted by the Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Saturday, November 30. This computer-based exam was part of the ongoing recruitment process for various health-related positions within the Telangana state government.

Recruitment Efforts Underway in Telangana Health Department

Earlier this month, Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha announced that the recruitment process for a total of 4,998 positions in the Telangana Medical and Health Services is currently in progress. This recruitment drive aims to fill key vacancies across multiple sectors, with over 7,000 vacancies already filled in the past 11 months. These efforts are part of the state’s larger goal to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure.

Details of the Grade 2 Pharmacist Exam

The Grade 2 Pharmacist exam, conducted on November 30, attracted a large number of applicants. A total of 27,101 candidates had applied for the 732 Pharmacist (Grade 2) positions, and the exam was conducted through a computer-based test format. The high turnout reflects the strong demand for positions in the state’s health services and highlights the competitive nature of these exams.

Other Ongoing Recruitment in Telangana Health Sector

In addition to the Grade 2 Pharmacist exam, C. Damodar Raja Narasimha revealed that the recruitment process includes a wide range of other positions in the Telangana Medical and Health Services. These positions include:

732 Pharmacist (Grade 2) posts

posts 1,284 Lab Technician posts

posts 2,322 Nursing Officer posts

posts 435 Civil Assistant Surgeon posts

posts 156 AYUSH Medical Officer posts

posts 45 Assistant Professor (MNJ) posts

posts 24 Food Inspector posts

Minister Narasimha assured job seekers that further notifications for additional positions would be issued soon and emphasized that all recruitment would follow strict eligibility criteria and government norms.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Prism Club and Kitchen in Gachibowli

Ensuring Transparency and Combating Fraud

During his announcement, Minister Narasimha urged job seekers to remain cautious and vigilant against fraudsters who might attempt to exploit their job search. He emphasized that the recruitment process is being conducted with full transparency, and there will be no compromise in the selection process.

To combat fraudulent activities, Narasimha reassured the public that any suspicious individuals involved in scams would face legal consequences. He encouraged candidates to report any fraudulent activities immediately and file complaints with the police for swift action.

The Health Minister also directed Health Department officials and the Medical Recruitment Board to investigate any complaints related to fraudulent recruitment practices, promising strict measures to prevent exploitation of job seekers.

Minister’s Commitment to Fair Recruitment Process

Minister Narasimha further emphasized that the recruitment process will be fair and in accordance with the established guidelines. He reassured candidates that the Telangana government is fully committed to ensuring the integrity of the hiring process, from eligibility criteria to written examinations.

“The recruitment process will strictly follow government norms and will be transparent at all stages,” the minister stated. He encouraged all affected candidates to come forward and file complaints in case they were targeted by scammers.

Conclusion

The recruitment process for the Telangana Medical and Health Services is a significant step towards bolstering the state’s healthcare system. With thousands of candidates vying for positions across different categories, the competition is fierce, but the government is determined to maintain fairness and transparency throughout the process. Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha’s commitment to combating fraud and ensuring a clean recruitment process reassures candidates that the state government is taking necessary steps to prevent exploitation.

Job seekers are encouraged to stay updated on future recruitment notifications and to approach the process with vigilance to avoid falling victim to scams.