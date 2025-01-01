Hyderabad: Over 2,800 Booked for Drunk Driving on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad police booked over 2,800 individuals for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve 2024, ensuring incident-free celebrations through strict checks and legal actions.

Hyderabad witnessed an incident-free New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2024, as strict vigilance by traffic and law enforcement officials resulted in 2,883 individuals being booked for drunk driving. This figure is slightly lower than the 3,001 cases recorded on the same day in 2023.

Coordinated Efforts Across the City

Drunk driving checks began at 8 p.m. with over 5,000 traffic and law enforcement personnel deployed across Hyderabad. Checkposts were established at key junctions and flyovers in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to ensure road safety.

According to traffic officials:

Hyderabad : 1,425 individuals were booked.

: 1,425 individuals were booked. Cyberabad : 839 individuals faced action.

: 839 individuals faced action. Rachakonda: 619 cases were registered.

Breakdown of Violations in Rachakonda

In Rachakonda, most violators were found driving two-wheelers (526), followed by four-wheelers (64), three-wheelers (26), and lorries/trucks (3). Among the violators, 262 individuals were aged between 21 and 30, 12 were between 18 and 20 years, and five were above 60. Additionally, two minors were also caught driving under the influence.

The LB Nagar (232 cases) and Malkajgiri (230 cases) areas recorded the highest number of violations in the region.

Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) Levels

The highest BAC level recorded was 339 mg/dL.

Most offenders (297) were found with BAC levels between 51-100 mg/dL.

199 cases involved BAC levels above 100 mg/dL, while three individuals recorded BAC levels exceeding 300 mg/dL.

Legal Action

All violators will face legal proceedings, and charge sheets will be filed in court. Driving licenses of offenders will be seized and sent to the Road Transport Authority (RTA) for suspension under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, according to traffic officials.

The Hyderabad traffic police’s proactive measures ensured safe and smooth New Year celebrations across the city.