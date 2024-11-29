Asia

Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka

Over 400,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by inclement weather, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Fouzia Farhana29 November 2024 - 10:02
Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka
Over 400,000 affected by inclement weather in Sri Lanka

Colombo: Over 400,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by inclement weather, according to the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Pradeep Kodippili, director of the DMC, said 401,707 individuals across Sri Lanka have been affected by severe weather conditions, adding that 12 people were dead while two others were missing, Xinhua news agency reported.

To assist those affected, members of armed forces and police were deployed in 210 teams equipped with 239 boats, he said.

Also Read: Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Hindu leader, demands his immediate release

Sri Lanka has been hit by heavy rains in the past few days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal which has now developed into a cyclone.

Rains were to subside from Saturday, according to Sri Lanka’s meteorological department.

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana29 November 2024 - 10:02

Related Articles

Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Hindu leader, demands his immediate release

Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Hindu leader, demands his immediate release

28 November 2024 - 19:55
Bangladesh: High Court refuses to ban ISKCON

Bangladesh: High Court refuses to ban ISKCON

28 November 2024 - 15:05
White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds, so it has enough troops to battle Russia

White House pressing Ukraine to draft 18-year-olds, so it has enough troops to battle Russia

28 November 2024 - 14:38
Hindu Americans condemn attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, call for sanctions

Hindu Americans condemn attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, call for sanctions

28 November 2024 - 13:35
Back to top button