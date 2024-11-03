Owaisi Backs AP and TN CMs’ Calls for Larger Families; Warns of Political Power Loss Due to Population Decline

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi voiced support on Saturday, November 2, for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s recent calls encouraging South Indian families to have more children. Owaisi emphasized that a declining population in the region could have significant implications on political representation in the future.

Owaisi pointed out that both chief ministers have expressed concerns about the declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in South India, with the region now facing a notably lower TFR compared to the national average. “If delimitation of constituencies is based on population, South Indian states may face a reduction in assembly and parliamentary seats. In this context, is it wrong to call for an increased population?” Owaisi asked.



He further noted that, while Southern states have made strides in population control, they may lose political influence due to a decrease in constituencies allocated to states with slower growth rates. “Instead of being rewarded for population reduction, South India may end up losing seats,” Owaisi stated. He also highlighted the perceived media bias, suggesting his remarks would likely be sensationalized, whereas Naidu and Stalin’s comments have not drawn the same level of scrutiny.

Chief Ministers’ Concerns Over Declining Birth Rates

The statements by Naidu and Stalin come amid discussions around potential changes to India’s constituency alignment, which could be influenced by population counts. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu mentioned that his government is considering incentives to encourage families to have more children, with a proposal to allow only those with more than two children to contest local elections. Naidu explained that declining birth rates could lead to an aging population, impacting labor availability and rural demographics as younger generations move to cities.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin expressed similar concerns, noting that if constituency numbers are tied to population, South Indian states may be at a disadvantage. “Why restrict ourselves to fewer children when we face the possibility of losing Lok Sabha constituencies?” he questioned, adding that such demographic changes could shift political influence toward higher-population states.

Both leaders’ calls for population growth reflect a shared regional concern over declining birth rates and the potential impact on national political representation.