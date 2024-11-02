AIMIM welcomes Musi River project sans shifting houses: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi today said the Opposition BRS party leaders should introspect about their comments on Musi River beautification project.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Asaduddin Owaisi asked “Didn’t the BRS party leaders make plans to take up the Musi River project? Didn’t I ask them to not take up the project.

Should I reveal all the things now? If I open my mouth, the BRS party leaders will be embarrassed”, he said. He also made it clear that they would welcome the Musi River project if it was taken up without shifting the houses.

He said the policies of the BRS party leaders should be stable and claimed that the BRS party won more seats in GHMC elections with the support of the MIM party. If the BRS party changed all 24 assembly seat candidates, it would have won the elections again. The BRS party leaders turned arrogant in their rule,” he said.

Referring to the comments of CMs Chandrababu and Stalin that there is a need to have more children, he said there would have been a huge controversy if he made the same comments. He said Chandrababu noted that the birth rate in South India was low.

Owaisi said if the constituencies are redistributed according to population, it would be a loss for the South India and added that the number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats would decrease.