Owaisi Criticizes RSS Role in Freedom Struggle, Responds to PM Modi’s Praise

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday strongly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statements lauding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming that no RSS member sacrificed their life during India’s freedom struggle nor faced imprisonment after the organization’s formation.

Speaking at a public meeting, Owaisi referred to the biography of RSS founder KB Hedgewar, noting that while Hedgewar participated in the 1930 Dandi March, his involvement was not aimed at the larger independence movement. Instead, Owaisi asserted, Hedgewar’s focus was to later recruit members into the RSS.

Highlighting British archival records, Owaisi argued that RSS workers did not actively participate in India’s fight for freedom. He further alleged that RSS publications, including the magazine Organiser, had expressed opposition to the three colours of the national flag at the time of independence and continued to reject them even after the adoption of the Constitution.

Also Read: Hands Tied, Body in Tank: Hyderabad Father Accuses Maternal Uncle and Aunt in 7-Year-Old Sumaiya’s Murder

Owaisi also cited the book Bunch of Thoughts by the second RSS chief, MS Golwalkar, noting that Golwalkar had described Christians, Muslims, and left-leaning groups as internal threats to India. He accused the RSS of harboring longstanding suspicion toward Muslims, pointing out that the first person sent to the Andaman Cellular Jail, or “Kala Pani,” was Maulvi Alauddin Rehmatullah from Hyderabad.

During his address, Owaisi also referenced the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, questioning why expressing love for Prophet Muhammad sparks opposition, while similar declarations of affection for Prime Minister Modi face no resistance. He drew attention to a recent FIR in Kanpur, where 24 people were booked for displaying boards reading ‘I Love Muhammad’ during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession.

The remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Modi described RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashami speech as inspiring, emphasizing the organization’s significant role in nation-building and its contribution to highlighting India’s inherent potential.

Founded in 1925, the RSS is currently celebrating its centenary, prompting renewed political debate across the country regarding its historical role and influence in shaping modern India.