Owners Lock Residential Schools Across Erstwhile Adilabad Over Delayed Rent Payments

Adilabad: Residential educational institutions in various districts of the erstwhile Adilabad were locked by building owners on Tuesday, protesting a 30-month delay in rent payments by the government. As a result, nearly 20 schools across Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts were shut down, affecting hundreds of students.

Prominent among the locked institutions were the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Schools in Bellampalli and Luxettipet towns in Mancherial district. Banners explaining the owners’ decision were displayed at the main entrances of these schools, stating that the closures were necessary due to the government’s failure to pay rent for over two years.

“Due to the inordinate delay in payment of rent for 30 months, the buildings are being locked from October 15 onwards. Representations were submitted to higher officials several times. However, the issue was not addressed. The buildings will be opened only after receiving the rents. Inconvenience is regretted. Society of Telangana is requested to understand our plight,” read the banners at the school gates.

Members of the owners’ association expressed their frustration, highlighting the severe financial burden caused by the non-payment of rents. The protest, they said, extends beyond the erstwhile Adilabad district, with around 120 schools locked across Telangana in a bid to push the government to release pending payments.

The closure of these schools is causing significant disruption to students and staff. Many are concerned about the impact this situation will have on the education of students, particularly those attending residential schools, which cater to underprivileged sections of society. The association has urged the government to take swift action to avoid further inconvenience and ensure that the schools can reopen as soon as possible.

The situation remains tense, with no immediate response from government authorities regarding the resolution of the rent issue.