OYO Bans Unmarried Couples from Checking In: This Proof is Must Under New Policy

OYO has introduced a new policy banning unmarried couples from checking in at partner hotels. Couples will now be required to present valid proof of relationship at check-in. Find out more about this new policy and its impact.

New Delhi: In a move to address social sensibilities and concerns from local communities, travel booking giant OYO has announced a new check-in policy that restricts unmarried couples from checking into its partner hotels. The new guidelines, which have already been implemented in Meerut, will require couples to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in, including for online bookings.

Policy Change Sparked by Local Feedback

OYO’s decision comes after feedback from civil society groups in Meerut, which called for action to prevent unmarried couples from staying at OYO hotels. According to sources, residents of several other cities also petitioned the company to enforce stricter rules regarding unmarried couple bookings. As part of the new policy, OYO has granted its partner hotels the discretion to refuse check-ins from unmarried couples based on the hotel’s judgment, taking into consideration local social norms.

OYO’s Commitment to Safe Hospitality Practices

Pawas Sharma, Region Head for OYO North India, stated that the company remains committed to providing safe and responsible hospitality practices. While acknowledging individual freedoms, Sharma emphasized that OYO recognizes its responsibility to work in alignment with law enforcement agencies and civil society groups in the regions it operates.

“We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically,” said Sharma. The policy reflects OYO’s intention to foster trust with local communities and ensure its accommodations meet local expectations and safety standards.

OYO’s Broader Initiative for Safe and Responsible Hospitality

This new policy is part of a broader initiative by OYO to transform outdated perceptions and position itself as a brand catering to a wide variety of travelers, including families, students, business professionals, and religious and solo travelers. In addition to the new check-in rules, OYO has also initiated programs to promote safe hospitality practices nationwide. These include joint seminars with police and hotel partners on safe hospitality and measures to blacklist hotels that promote immoral activities or use OYO branding without authorization.

The company also aims to encourage longer stays and repeat bookings, enhancing customer trust and loyalty through these efforts.

OYO has made it clear that these policy changes are in line with their commitment to delivering a secure and reliable experience for travelers, while also responding to community feedback across different regions in India.