Padma Shri Awardee Kinnera Mogilaiah Meets Rachakonda Police Commissioner After Land Dispute Incident

Hyderabad: Padma Shri recipient and renowned Kinnera artist Mogilaiah recently met with Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu to express his gratitude after police intervened in a land dispute incident.

Mogilaiah’s property was targeted by miscreants who demolished a wall he had built on his land. Following the incident, the police assured Mogilaiah that they would take full responsibility for safeguarding his property and ensuring his security.

Mogilaiah personally thanked Commissioner Sudheer Babu and Hayathnagar Inspector Nagaraju for their prompt action and support. During the meeting, Mogilaiah also entertained the officials by performing a song, showcasing his famous Kinnera artistry.