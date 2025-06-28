Pakistan: 13 soldiers killed, 29 injured in North Waziristan suicide bombing

A devastating suicide attack in North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban’s suicide wing, has killed 13 soldiers and injured 29 others—including military personnel, civilians, local officials, and police—according to local authorities and officials cited by AFP.

Vehicle-Borne Bomb Ripped Through Military Convoy

According to a government official who spoke anonymously, the attacker drove a vehicle packed with explosives into a moving military convoy. The explosion killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel, and harmed 19 civilians.

A police officer stationed in the area reported that the blast collapsed the roofs of two nearby homes, injuring six children in the process.

Soldiers in Critical Condition, Civilian Casualties

An administrative official confirmed that four of the injured soldiers are in critical condition and receiving urgent care. The impacted civilians include local government staff, police officers, and residents—particularly children caught in the explosion.

Attack Claimed by Hafiz Gul Bahadur Faction

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack. This marks another deadly episode in the rising wave of militant strikes targeting security forces across Pakistan’s border regions with Afghanistan.

Surge in Militancy Since 2021

Pakistan has experienced a sharp increase in militant violence since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing its territory to be used as a base for cross-border attacks—claims that the Taliban government denies.

Toll of Violence Rises to Nearly 300 This Year

According to AFP tallies, nearly 290 individuals—mostly security personnel—have been killed so far this year in militant attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The latest incident underscores the escalating threat to regional stability.