Pakistani airstrikes killed 46 people in eastern Afghanistan, primarily women and children: Taliban.

Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan kill 46, primarily refugees, sparking diplomatic tensions. Afghan Taliban vows retaliation as regional security concerns escalate.

Peshawar: Pakistan’s recent airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika province have left 46 people dead, including women and children, according to Afghan Taliban officials. The strikes on Tuesday targeted four locations in the Barmal district, heightening tensions between the neighboring nations.

Death Toll and Refugee Casualties

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, confirmed that the casualties were primarily refugees, with six others injured in the attacks. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Afghan officials, who claim the airstrikes violated Afghanistan’s territorial sovereignty.

TTP’s Allegations and Claims

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has accused Pakistan of targeting unarmed refugees, reporting a death toll of 50, including 27 women and children. The group also released photos purportedly showing children killed in the strikes.

Diplomatic Fallout

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul, condemning the strikes as an attempt to create distrust between the two nations. The ministry stated Kabul is ready to defend its territory and warned that such actions would have consequences.

Pakistan’s Perspective

While Pakistan has not officially commented on the airstrikes, its military reported an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, claiming the deaths of 13 insurgents. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the military for thwarting terrorist activities but avoided mentioning the strikes in Afghanistan.

Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

The Taliban Defense Ministry condemned the attacks and hinted at possible retaliation. Meanwhile, the border areas remained calm on Wednesday, but analysts predict potential TTP-led retaliatory strikes in Pakistan.

Historical Context

North and South Waziristan, once strongholds of the TTP, have long been at the center of cross-border tensions. In recent months, Pakistan has seen a surge in militant activity, with a recent attack killing 16 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of harboring militants, a charge denied by Kabul.