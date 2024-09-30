Pakistan Sends 10th Aid Shipment to Palestine

Islamabad: Pakistan dispatched its 10th aid shipment to Palestine on Sunday, which includes medical supplies, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Office.

The statement noted that the aid shipment has arrived in Jordan, from where it will be sent to Palestine.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the 10th aid shipment includes 40 tons of essential medicines aimed at providing medical assistance to the people of Gaza.

The NDMA stated that this initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian purposes and providing assistance to those in need.

The statement further mentioned that the NDMA, in collaboration with a Pakistani NGO, has sent a total of 1,151 tons of aid to the people of Gaza, including the current shipment.