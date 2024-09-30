Pakistan’s Punjab govt asks Indian Sikhs to carry USD instead of INR during their visit

Lahore: The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday advised Indian Sikhs intending to visit the country to carry US dollars instead of Indian currency.

“We have received a number of complaints that Indian Sikhs visiting Pakistan for their holy places are exploited in terms of giving them way less (amount) than the current exchange rate,” Punjab’s first Sikh minister Ramesh Singh Arora said here.

Arora, who is also the Pradhan (president) of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, issued the advisory after receiving several complaints about the exploitation of Sikhs from India.

The minister also said visiting Indian Sikhs should not pay any extra amount to group leaders for facilities here.

The minister said a good number of Indian Sikhs are due here on November 14 to participate in the festivities on the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru.

Last year, around 3,000 Indian Sikhs arrived here through the Wagah Border to participate in the event.