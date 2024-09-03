Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 40,786: Health authorities

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,786, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 48 people and wounded 70 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,786 and injuries to 94,224 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early October 2023, it added.

Meanwhile, initial reporting shows over 86,000 children in the central Gaza Strip received a polio vaccine on Sunday, the first day of the polio campaign in the coastal enclave, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X on Monday.

“We call on all parties to continue fulfilling their commitment on the humanitarian pauses so that all children in need get the vaccine,” he said.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.