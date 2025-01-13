Palestinian Presidency Urges International Interventions to End Gaza Conflict

Ramallah: The Palestinian presidency has called on the international community to increase efforts to end the ongoing bloody conflict in Gaza, accusing Israel of widespread “killings, destruction, and displacement.”

Palestinian Authority’s Efforts Under President Mahmoud Abbas

Under the leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority has been working diligently since the outset of the conflict to bring an end to the violence and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians. Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated that the Palestinian Authority is committed to ending the conflict and minimizing the devastation caused by the Israeli offensive.

Casualties and Destruction in Gaza

The Israeli military action has resulted in the death, injury, detention, and disappearance of more than 200,000 people, according to Abu Rudeineh. The ongoing violence has led to widespread destruction across Gaza.

President Abbas’ Diplomatic Efforts

President Abbas is engaging in intensive talks with both Arab and international parties to expedite a ceasefire. The Palestinian leadership is calling for the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 to bring an end to the conflict and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Call for Action to End Israeli Violations

The Palestinian leadership believes it is essential to compel Israel to cease its comprehensive actions against the people of Gaza, as well as halt violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The spokesperson stressed that lasting peace and stability in the region depend on respecting Arab and international legitimacy, urging major nations to act swiftly in enforcing UN resolutions and ending what he described as Israel’s “impunity.”

Background on the Conflict

The current round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, 2023, following an unprecedented escalation between the Israeli army and Hamas, leading to full-scale confrontations. The conflict has caused massive destruction in Gaza and an unprecedented civilian death toll.

Progress on Hostage Negotiations

In related news, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reported progress in the ongoing ceasefire talks held in Qatar between Israel and Hamas, which also aim to secure the release of hostages. Sa’ar stated, “Israel very much wants to release the hostages and is working hard to reach a deal.”