Los Angeles: Wildfires Leave a Trail of Destruction, What’s Next?

Wildfires in Los Angeles have left widespread devastation, burning homes, schools, and natural sanctuaries. As communities assess the damage, what’s next for the city’s future and its residents?

Los Angeles: Wildfires raging across Southern California have caused severe damage to schools, outdoor education centers, and natural sanctuaries in the Los Angeles area. These fires have not only displaced families and destroyed homes, but they have also devastated vital spaces where children and communities connect with nature and engage in outdoor education.

Loss of Educational and Natural Spaces

This isn't a movie…



This is Los Angeles 2025… pic.twitter.com/NTOoOsDP3w — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 12, 2025

For many families, outdoor education has been a refuge during the challenging pandemic years. Irina Contreras, a program manager for Los Angeles County’s Department of Arts and Culture, spoke of how outdoor learning was a source of solace for her and her young daughter, Ceiba. The two spent countless hours hiking, climbing, and exploring nature at local sanctuaries like Eaton Canyon Nature Area, a 190-acre preserve now destroyed by the fires.

Ceiba, who attended Matilija, a bilingual forest school for preschoolers, cherished her time learning about nature. “Once, her group discovered a hidden path that led behind a waterfall. Ceiba couldn’t stop talking about it for days,” said Contreras. These educational experiences not only helped Ceiba grow but also allowed families like hers to reconnect with the land.

However, much of that refuge has been lost. The fires have obliterated these natural spaces, impacting local schools, nature-based preschools, summer camps, and homeschool groups. Contreras expressed the emotional toll the fires have taken, saying, “It’s about so much more than what she’s been learning… I can speak with absolute confidence that it totally affected me, personally.”

Fires Impact Schools and Communities

The fires have also burned down school buildings, including Odyssey Charter School in Altadena, where Miguel Ordenana’s children are enrolled. The community has been deeply impacted by the loss. “It’s been a challenge to carefully share that news with my children and help them work through their emotions,” said Ordenana. “A lot of their friends lost their homes. And we don’t know the impact to school staff, like their teachers, but a lot of them live in that area as well and have lost their homes.”

This man saved a bunny from the Los Angeles fire. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/vw1oTiGEzQ — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) January 11, 2025

Local air quality has further complicated the situation. Griffith Park, home to the iconic Hollywood sign, was unaffected by the fires, but the smoky air has prevented schools from resuming outdoor programs. As of the end of the week, all schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest, were closed due to poor air quality. Classes will not resume until conditions improve.

A Devastating Loss for Local Communities

The fires have taken a heavy toll on local parks and nature centers that served as outdoor classrooms. Richard Smart, superintendent of the Eaton Canyon Natural Area, described the destruction, saying, “The nature centre is gone… The wildflowers, the shrubs are gone.” The park, which hosted dozens of school field trips annually, served as a local sanctuary for students and teachers. Smart noted that the park was cherished for its proximity, affordability, and safety. “It was a place to see nature—wild nature but also in a friendly, safe environment.”

Animation shows how the Palisades Wildfire has progressed through Los Angeles.



It’s still going and there are other wildfires burning too.



Gavin Newsom is responsible and must resign. pic.twitter.com/iWt5UUhffH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 12, 2025

With most of the park’s structures, including the nature center, now reduced to rubble, it is unclear when the area will be accessible again. Smart reflected on the profound impact the loss has had on the local community. “The park is such a touchstone for people in the community, and so to lose that is just, devastating is not even the right word. It feels indescribable.”

The Importance of Nature-Based Education

Despite the setbacks, experts remain hopeful that the spirit of outdoor education will endure. Lila Higgins, a senior manager at the Natural History Museum and author of Wild LA, emphasized the importance of connecting with nature after a disaster. “It can be healing to connect with the land after a disaster like the fires,” she said. Time spent outdoors has numerous benefits, including lowering heart rates, reducing blood pressure, and helping children with ADHD feel more relaxed. For children’s cognitive development, time in nature is crucial.

Higgins, a certified forest therapy guide, highlighted the leadership of Indigenous communities in fire recovery, urging others to follow their example in rebuilding and restoring these natural spaces.

Hope for the Future

Greg Pauly, co-author of Wild LA and director of the Urban Nature Research Center at the museum, expressed optimism for the future, despite the challenges. “This is the reality of modern Southern California,” he said. “Fire changes the landscape and people’s lives shockingly often.” Pauly believes that natural areas like Eaton Canyon will eventually recover and continue to serve as spaces for future generations to interact with nature.

As Los Angeles recovers from this devastating disaster, families, educators, and environmentalists alike wonder when they will once again have access to the beloved outdoor classrooms that have been a vital part of local education and community life.