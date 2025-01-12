Hyderabad Metro Expansion: 6 New Stations Coming Soon in These Areas, Check Full List

Hyderabad’s metro expansion plans include 6 new stations across key areas, improving connectivity and making travel more convenient. Learn more about the upcoming metro stations and their locations.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced plans for a second-phase extension of the metro rail route, which will cover a stretch between LB Nagar and Hayathnagar. The 7.1 km corridor is expected to feature six new stations, aimed at enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Six New Stations on the Proposed Corridor

According to a tweet from HMRL, the proposed stations along this new stretch will be located at Chintalkunta, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Lecturers’ Colony, RTC Colony, and Hayat Nagar. These station names and locations are currently tentative and may undergo changes based on further planning and feedback.

Seamless Connectivity Across the City

The new extension will significantly improve connectivity in the city, connecting the north-west end of Hyderabad with the south-east end. With the addition of this route, passengers will have seamless access from Patancheru to Hayath Nagar, covering a total distance of approximately 50 km.

The tweet from HMRL highlighted the ongoing metro expansion: “With the extension of Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km) & Corridor I from Miyapur to LB Nagar (29 km) being already operational, the new route towards Hayath Nagar brings seamless connectivity of about 50 km Northwest end to Southeast end of the city from Patancheru to Hayath Nagar.”

Significance of the Extension

This development is set to boost public transport options in the region, easing traffic congestion and enhancing convenience for commuters traveling between key areas in the city. As more parts of the metro network are completed, Hyderabad is poised to benefit from improved mobility, connecting vital parts of the city more efficiently.

The proposed expansion of the metro rail is part of HMRL’s ongoing efforts to improve the city’s public transport network and provide a sustainable solution for the growing population’s transportation needs.