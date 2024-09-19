PAN Card for Children: Simple Online and Offline Application Process

New Delhi: Generally, we use a PAN (Permanent Account Number) card for filing income tax returns, completing KYC processes, making bank payments, or purchasing gold above a certain limit. Most people believe that PAN cards are only essential for adults. However, did you know that a PAN card may also be necessary for children?

If you think PAN cards are only for adults, that’s a misconception. Children can also have their own PAN cards, which makes handling various financial and legal matters easier. A PAN card for minors (children under 18) can be applied for by their parents or guardians.

When is a PAN Card Needed for Children?

1. Investment Purposes: If you’re making investments in your child’s name.

2. Nomination for Investments: If you nominate your child in any of your investments.

3. Opening a Bank Account: While opening a bank account in your child’s name.

4. Income: If the minor has any source of income.

How to Apply for a PAN Card for Children?

Applying for a PAN card for children is an easy process. You can apply either online or offline.

Online PAN Card Application Process:

1. Visit the NSDL website and download Form 49A.

2. Carefully fill in the form and provide all the required details.

3. Upload documents like the child’s proof of age, necessary documents, and a photo of the parents.

4. Upload the parent’s signature and pay a fee of ₹107.

5. After submitting the form, you will receive a receipt number to track the status of the application.

6. After verification, the PAN card will be issued within 15 days.

Offline PAN Card Application Process:

1. Visit an NSDL office and collect Form 49A.

2. Fill out the form, attach the child’s photo, and necessary documents.

3. Submit the completed form and documents to the NSDL office along with the required fee.

4. After verification, the PAN card will be sent to the provided address.

Documents Required for Children’s PAN Card:

Proof of address and identity of the parents, such as:

– Aadhaar Card

– Passport

– Voter ID Card

– Driving License

– Ration Card

Updating PAN Card After 18

Once the child turns 18, updating the PAN card is necessary, as the minor’s PAN card does not include their photo or signature. This update is required to use the PAN card as valid identification.