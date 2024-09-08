Panama Expels 130 Indian Migrants Under New US Repatriation Deal

Panama City: On Friday, Panama deported 130 Indian migrants who had entered the country via the perilous Darien Gap jungle. This expulsion marks the first time such deportations have occurred outside the Americas under a repatriation agreement signed with the United States in July.

The deal, which includes a $6 million pledge from Washington for migrant repatriations, aims to curb irregular crossings at the US southern border. The deported migrants were sent back to New Delhi on a charter flight. Panama’s Director of Migration, Roger Mojica, confirmed the deportation, citing “irregular migration” as the reason.

At the press conference, US Security Attache for Central America, Marlen Pineiro, expressed gratitude towards the Panamanian government, stating, “Irregular migration cannot continue.” This repatriation was the fourth under the deal, which seeks to address migration through the dangerous Darien Gap — a critical route for migrants traveling from South America to the United States.

The Darien Gap, a notorious corridor between Colombia and Panama, saw over half a million undocumented migrants crossing it last year, primarily from Venezuela. The region is known for its treacherous conditions and the threat of criminal gangs.

The July agreement, signed on the same day Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino took office, stipulates a phased approach to deportations, starting with individuals with criminal records. The deal reflects increased pressure on transit countries like Panama and Mexico to manage migration flows amid heightened concerns in the US.

With Friday’s deportation, Panama has now expelled 219 migrants in just two weeks, as part of a broader effort to tackle irregular migration and uphold border security commitments.