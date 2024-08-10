Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Appeals for a Silver Medal, IOC Responds

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has stated that awarding two silver medals in the same weight category is not allowed, addressing the ongoing debate surrounding the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a press briefing on Friday, Bach was questioned about the possibility of granting Phogat a silver medal alongside the wrestler who would lose in the final match.

“In general, the answer is no if you ask about having two silver medals in one category,” Bach said. However, he emphasized that each situation needs to be considered on its own merits, adding, “The regulations of the International Federation must be respected, and the decision in this case was made by United World Wrestling.”

Phogat had achieved a milestone by qualifying for the final in the women’s 50 kg freestyle category but was disqualified after failing a weight check on the morning of the final.

Expressing his understanding of Phogat’s situation, Bach commented, “I can sympathize with the athlete… there is clearly a human element involved.” He also raised concerns about the complexities of enforcing regulations, particularly when it comes to weight requirements.

The case is currently under review by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which is evaluating Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification. “Ultimately, we will abide by the CAS decision,” Bach noted, stressing that the interpretation and application of rules are the responsibility of the International Federation.

As CAS reviews Phogat’s case, her request for a shared silver medal continues to draw attention, especially after her semifinal victory over Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Phogat, who became the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final, faced heartbreak due to her disqualification, which prompted her to announce her retirement from the sport.