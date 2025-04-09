Delhi-Bangkok Flight: Indian Passenger Allegedly Urinates on Co-Passenger

New Delhi: A shocking incident of unruly behavior occurred aboard Air India flight AI2336 from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday, when an Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller.

Air India has confirmed the incident in an official statement, noting that the crew followed all standard procedures laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities,” the airline said.

According to reports, the victim is an employee of a prominent multinational company. The airline stated that the accused was warned by the crew at the time of the incident. Though assistance was offered to the victim to file a complaint with Bangkok authorities, they declined to do so at that moment.

Air India also said that an independent internal committee would be convened to assess the matter further and determine the appropriate course of action. “The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger,” the statement read.

Reminder of Past Incidents

This latest case brings back memories of the 2022 incident involving Shankar Mishra, a former Wells Fargo executive, who was accused of urinating on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was later booked by Delhi Police for sexual harassment and obscenity and was banned from flying with the airline for 30 days.

As cases of mid-air misconduct reemerge, the aviation sector continues to stress the need for stricter regulations and swift penalties to ensure passenger safety and dignity.