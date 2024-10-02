Petrol Diesel Prices Updated: October 1st Brings Cheaper Rates in Bihar and UP, Check Today’s Prices

As the new month begins, updated petrol and diesel prices have been announced across India. While there’s no change in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, residents in cities like Chennai are seeing a slight dip in fuel prices, with both petrol and diesel reduced by 13 paise per liter.

On October 1, 2024, petrol and diesel prices (Petrol Diesel Rates in India) have fluctuated in various regions. While metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata saw no change, Chennai residents benefit from a minor price drop. In Maharashtra, petrol has decreased by 18 paise, now costing ₹104.35 per liter, while diesel is reduced by 19 paise to ₹90.87 per liter. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are seeing a notable reduction, making fuel more affordable in these states.

For convenience, Indian consumers can check fuel prices via SMS. Indian Oil customers can send their city code with “RSP” to 9224992249 to get the latest rates. Similarly, BPCL and HPCL customers can send “RSP” to 9223112222 and “HPPRICE” to 9222201122, respectively.