Telangana

Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District

A petrol pump in Rayapur Kandli village, Lokeshwaram Mandal, has come under scrutiny after allegations of fraud surfaced.

Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 17:56
Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District
Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District

Nirmal: A petrol pump in Rayapur Kandli village, Lokeshwaram Mandal, has come under scrutiny after allegations of fraud surfaced. The incident took place at a Nayara petrol pump where a customer, upon filling ₹100 worth of petrol into a water bottle, noticed a discrepancy in the quantity.

Shocked by this, other customers followed suit and tested the petrol by filling the same amount in water bottles, only to find varying quantities each time. The irregularity led to frustration among the vehicle owners, who immediately confronted the petrol pump operators.

Angry customers are now demanding action against the operators for their alleged fraudulent practices. They have called on authorities to investigate and take strict measures to ensure such incidents do not occur again.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 October 2024 - 17:56

Related Articles

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns against divisive politics of BJP

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warns against divisive politics of BJP

19 October 2024 - 18:15
Rain Forecast for 4 Days in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

Rain Forecast for 4 Days in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

19 October 2024 - 17:32
KTR criticizes handling of Group-I candidates' agitation by Cong government

KTR criticizes handling of Group-I candidates’ agitation by Cong government

19 October 2024 - 17:28
Telangana ACB catches Section Officer accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Telangana ACB catches Section Officer accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

19 October 2024 - 17:13
Back to top button