Petrol Pump Fraud Uncovered in Nirmal District

Nirmal: A petrol pump in Rayapur Kandli village, Lokeshwaram Mandal, has come under scrutiny after allegations of fraud surfaced. The incident took place at a Nayara petrol pump where a customer, upon filling ₹100 worth of petrol into a water bottle, noticed a discrepancy in the quantity.

Shocked by this, other customers followed suit and tested the petrol by filling the same amount in water bottles, only to find varying quantities each time. The irregularity led to frustration among the vehicle owners, who immediately confronted the petrol pump operators.

Angry customers are now demanding action against the operators for their alleged fraudulent practices. They have called on authorities to investigate and take strict measures to ensure such incidents do not occur again.