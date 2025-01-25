Pharmacy Experts from CPA & IPA Conduct Workshop on Clinical Consultation Skills at SUCP

Hyderabad: The Commonwealth Pharmacists Association (CPA) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA) jointly organized a two-day workshop on “Clinical Consultation Skills for Pharmacists” at the Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy (SUCP). The workshop was aimed at enhancing the communication and consultation skills of pharmacy students, faculty, and community pharmacists.

The event kicked off on January 24, with sessions for pharmacy students and faculty, followed by training for community pharmacists on January 25. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. T.V. Narayana, former President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association.

A distinguished team of four resource persons from the United Kingdom, including Prof. Ruth Edwards, Ms. Beth Ward, Ms. Victoria Rutter, and Mr. Raymond Anderson, represented the Commonwealth Pharmacists Association. Prof. Ruth Edwards led the training, while the other experts facilitated sessions focused on effective patient communication and empathetic consultation practices.

The workshop provided participants with valuable insights into patient-centered consultation techniques, emphasizing the important role pharmacists play in building patient trust and enhancing their business practices.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, along with other distinguished guests, including Dr. B. Prabha Shankar (President, IPA-Telangana State), Dr. Vinay Kumar Gupta (Additional Drug Controller, CDSCO), Dr. Adepu Ramesh (Chairman, Hospital Pharmacy Division – IPA), Mr. Raj Vaidya (Chairman, Clinical Pharmacy Division – IPA), Dr. G. Sumalatha (Chairperson, Educational Division – IPA), and Dr. Bharat Vikas (Secretary, IPA Central).

Dr. Anupama Koneru, Principal of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of such training programs in the professional development of pharmacy education.