Constitution Debate | PM Modi Calls India the Mother of Democracy

Introduction

In a passionate address to the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Constitution Debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s democratic legacy. He emphasized the nation’s rich republican past and its evolution as the “PM Modi Calls India the Mother of Democracy.” PM Modi’s remarks aimed to underscore India’s significant contributions to democratic traditions worldwide.

#WATCH | Constitution Debate | In Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "India's democracy, its republican past has been very prosperous. This has been an insporation and that is why today, India is known as Mother of Democracy. We are not just a large democracy but also the Mother… pic.twitter.com/sKzVkCulfq — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Speech

India’s Democratic Legacy:

PM Modi said, “India’s democracy and its republican past have been very prosperous. This has been an inspiration, and that is why today, India is known as the Mother of Democracy.”

He underscored the historical foundations of governance rooted in the ancient Indian republics like Vaishali.

India as a Global Inspiration:

According to PM Modi, India is not just a populous democracy but a guiding light for democratic values across the globe.

He added, “Our traditions and systems of governance have inspired civilizations worldwide.”

Democracy in Modern India:

Highlighting India’s growth story, PM Modi praised the country’s robust electoral processes, diverse representation, and citizen participation.

The Prime Minister emphasized that modern India has successfully blended its ancient democratic ethos with contemporary governance models.

India: The Cradle of Democratic Values

India’s democratic history is not a recent development but dates back to ancient times:

Ancient Republics: The concept of democracy can be traced to ancient republics like Vaishali in the 6th century BCE, considered one of the first examples of collective governance.

The concept of democracy can be traced to ancient republics like Vaishali in the 6th century BCE, considered one of the first examples of collective governance. Philosophical Contributions: Indian scriptures like the Arthashastra and epics like the Mahabharata also detail principles of governance, justice, and citizen welfare.

Indian scriptures like the Arthashastra and epics like the Mahabharata also detail principles of governance, justice, and citizen welfare. Continuity of Traditions: These age-old principles continue to influence India’s governance structures today.

Why India is the Mother of Democracy

Diverse Representation: India’s democratic framework accommodates over 1.4 billion people from varied cultures, languages, and religions.

India’s democratic framework accommodates over 1.4 billion people from varied cultures, languages, and religions. World’s Largest Democracy: With regular elections and peaceful power transitions, India sets a global example.

With regular elections and peaceful power transitions, India sets a global example. Inspiration for the World: From Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent struggles to modern-day democratic diplomacy, India has always inspired global movements for justice and equality.

Conclusion

PM Narendra Modi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha serve as a reminder of India’s unparalleled democratic journey. By celebrating its ancient republican past and vibrant modern governance, India truly exemplifies the spirit of democracy. As the “Mother of Democracy,” the nation continues to inspire the world with its resilience, diversity, and unity.