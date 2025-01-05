PM Modi Extend Birthday Wishes to Mamata Banerjee on Her 70th Birthday

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge both extended warm birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she celebrated her 70th birthday on Sunday.

PM Modi’s Birthday Message to Mamata Banerjee

On her special day, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to convey his heartfelt wishes to Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the helm of West Bengal’s political landscape for over a decade. In his message, Modi expressed:

On her birthday, I convey my greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2025

“On her birthday, I convey my greetings to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life.”

The Prime Minister’s message comes as part of a long-standing tradition where he has wished Mamata Banerjee on her birthday year after year, underscoring the cordial political relationship that has persisted despite the occasional political differences between the two leaders.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Wishes in Bengali

Following suit, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to social media to extend his wishes to Mamata Banerjee. Displaying respect for her heritage, Kharge shared his message in Bengali, Mamata Banerjee’s mother tongue. In his post, Kharge wrote:

“Warm birthday wishes to the founding chairperson of TMC, Mamata Didi. Wishing you a long and healthy life.”

Kharge’s warm and respectful birthday message highlights the mutual respect shared between the Congress and Mamata Banerjee, especially considering her significant role in West Bengal’s political history.

Mamata Banerjee: A Political Icon in West Bengal

Born on January 5, 1955, Mamata Banerjee, affectionately known as Mamata Didi, has been a towering figure in the political scene of West Bengal for several decades. She rose to prominence as a former Congress leader, and after breaking away from the party, she founded the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Her leadership and fierce opposition to the Left Front in West Bengal eventually led her to become the first female Chief Minister of the state in 2011.

Mamata Banerjee’s victory ended the 34-year rule of the Left Front, marking a historic political shift in the state. Under her leadership, the TMC has flourished, with the party winning consecutive state assembly elections in 2016 and 2021, solidifying her political dominance in the region. Her relentless fight against the Left Front, first as an opposition leader, and her subsequent rise to power, has made Mamata a formidable figure in national politics.

Mamata Banerjee’s Political Journey and Contributions

Mamata Banerjee’s political career has been marked by a series of significant milestones:

End of Left Front Rule: In 2011, Mamata Banerjee ended the 34-year-long Left Front rule in West Bengal. Founder of TMC: Initially associated with Congress, Mamata later founded the Trinamool Congress, a party that has since become the dominant political force in the state. Social and Economic Reforms: As Chief Minister, she has spearheaded several social welfare schemes, economic reforms, and infrastructure projects aimed at improving the lives of West Bengal’s residents. Key Elections: Mamata’s leadership has seen the TMC win not only in the 2011 state Assembly elections but also in the 2016 and 2021 elections. In the 2021 elections, despite facing stiff opposition, Mamata emerged victorious, solidifying her legacy in the state’s politics.

Mamata Banerjee’s path to political success has not been without controversy, particularly during the formation and exit of alliances. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and 2011 state assembly elections, the TMC had an alliance with Congress, but over the years, the two parties parted ways, especially after Congress formed an alliance with the Left Front ahead of the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Although Mamata Banerjee’s official birth date is January 5, 1955, she has long maintained that her actual birth took place during the Durga Puja festival, which usually occurs in September or October, depending on the Hindu calendar. This detail was revealed in her 1995 memoir titled “Ekante,” where she discussed the circumstances of her birth.

Mamata Banerjee’s Legacy in West Bengal

As the first woman to hold the position of Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s political legacy is intertwined with her grassroots approach to governance. She is known for her outspoken and charismatic leadership, often advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, farmers, and the working class.

Her Trinamool Congress (TMC) continues to dominate West Bengal’s political scene, although she faces increasing challenges from both the opposition parties and rising political figures within the state. Mamata’s leadership has made her a key player in the national political arena, with her influence extending beyond West Bengal.