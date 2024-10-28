PM Modi Inaugurates Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion, Boosting Kutch Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bhuj-Naliya rail gauge conversion project today, dedicating it to the nation. During his visit to Gujarat, the PM will also launch and lay foundation stones for a range of other developmental projects.

The Bhuj-Naliya rail line upgrade includes the construction of 24 major and 254 minor bridges, alongside 3 road overbridges and 30 road underbridges. This ambitious project aims to catalyze socio-economic growth across the Kutch district, enhancing connectivity between the region and other parts of the country.

According to an official statement, the project will improve access to major ports and cement industries in the area, streamlining freight movement and stimulating local economic activity.

The upgraded railway line is expected to foster greater integration with national infrastructure, enabling better transport links for both commercial and passenger traffic.