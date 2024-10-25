PM Modi meets German Chancellor Scholz

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed a wide range of issues focused on bolstering bilateral strategic ties.

Modi welcomed Scholz for a one-on-one meeting at his official residence here and is learnt to have exchanged views on areas such as defence, trade and clean energy.

“Welcomed my friend, Chancellor Scholz, to my residence in New Delhi. Glad to be meeting him and discussing a diverse range of issues that will add momentum to the India-Germany friendship,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Our nations have a strong track record of developmental cooperation and we look forward to building on this in the times to come,” he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said both leaders agreed to maintain the renewed momentum in India-Germany ties and discussed key global issues of interest.

“They also discussed further avenues for cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and manufacturing, technology and innovation, security and defence as well as mobility of talent,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier, both the leaders addressed the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business.

Scholz arrived in Delhi late on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India.