PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar on their birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh and Bharat Ratna playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on their birth anniversary. Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said, “This day is also associated with some specialities. Today is the birth anniversary of two great personalities of Bharat.

I am talking about Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Lata Didi.” Paying his tributes, PM Modi called Bhagat Singh a “source of inspiration” for every Indian, especially for the youth of our nation. “Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature,” he said. “Before he was hanged to death for the nation, Bhagat Singh Ji also wrote a letter to the Britishers. He said that he wanted himself and his friends to be treated as prisoners of war. Therefore, our lives should not be taken by hanging but by shooting us point-blank.

This is the proof of his indomitable courage,” the Prime Minister said. He mentioned that Bhagat Singh was also very sensitive towards people’s sufferings and always came forward to help them. “I respectfully pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh,” he said. The Prime Minister also remembered Lata Mangeshkar, stating that she had “a deep connection with the Indian culture.”

“Anyone interested in Indian culture and music cannot help but be overwhelmed by her songs. Her songs have everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs sung by her inspired people a lot… I offer my heartfelt tribute to Lata Didi,” he said. PM Modi said that Lata Mangeshkar also used to consider Veer Savarkar as her “inspiration” and used to call him “Tatya”.

“She gave her melodious voice to many of Veer Savarkar’s compositions,” he said. Recalling his connection with the legendary singer, PM Modi said, “The bond of affection I shared with Lata Didi always remained intact. She used to send me Rakhi every year, without fail,” he said. PM Modi said that Marathi Sugam Sangeet Sudhir Phadke introduced Lata Mangeshkar to him for the first time. “I told Lata Didi that I am very fond of the song ‘Joyoti Kalash Chhalke’ sung by her and composed by Sudhir Ji,” he mentioned, and also played a part in the iconic song.